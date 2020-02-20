In Germany, the unknown shot the visitors two hookah: killed eight people (video)



In Germany, where in January shot six people, again restless: unidentified attackers opened fire at two hookah cafes, and then on a square of Hanau, in the Hesse land.

About it reports BBC.

Schießerei in #2 Hanau mit Toten pic.twitter.com/xOpnj5PZnt — Safahat (@SeloSays_DTG) February 19, 2020

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred in two of hookah. One of the night bars, the criminals immediately shot dead five people. In the next three.

Another five people seriously injured.

So far, the police Hanau confirmed reports of five badly wounded, and was informed that the attackers moved on the car of dark color.

“Police immediately launched a major operation under investigation”, — stated in the message of law enforcement bodies.

At the same time in Prosecutor’s office of the city reported two dead and large numbers wounded.

“As confirmed to our newspaper by a senior Prosecutor Dominic Miz, killed at least two people, many wounded“, — said the newspaper Hanauer Anzeiger.

Information TV program Hessenschau reports that the shooting was unknown opened two cafés in town. At first, the attackers shot and killed three people in a hookah bar in the centre of Hanau, and then came to the school in the district Kesselstadt and killed five more.

pic.twitter.com/gE3mUPOBjM — Safahat (@SeloSays_DTG) February 19, 2020

In a video posted on social media, you can see how the police capture the criminal.

relevant to the funeral business. The killer shot from a pistol with a silencer.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter