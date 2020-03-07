In Greece with a derailed passenger train

Saturday, March 7, in the West of Greece, near Patras, with a derailed passenger train. It is reported by Ekathimerini.

“The train was moving from Kato Achaia and derailed right in front of the Central station of Patras”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that as a result of incident anybody from passengers has not suffered. Workers of the Greek Railways returned a train on rails.

According to preliminary data, accident happened from-for excess of speed.

The train was transferred to the Central station to carry out the necessary inspection.