In Greece with a derailed passenger train

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Греции с рельсов сошел пассажирский поезд

Saturday, March 7, in the West of Greece, near Patras, with a derailed passenger train. It is reported by Ekathimerini.

“The train was moving from Kato Achaia and derailed right in front of the Central station of Patras”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that as a result of incident anybody from passengers has not suffered. Workers of the Greek Railways returned a train on rails.

According to preliminary data, accident happened from-for excess of speed.

The train was transferred to the Central station to carry out the necessary inspection.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article