In Guatemala declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus, despite the lack of infections in the country

The President of the Republic of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei reported that the authorities declare in the country state of emergency amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in the world. About this he wrote on his Twitter page.

“At the meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to declare a state of emergency on the entire territory of the country, the decree shall enter into force immediately after publication,” he said.

Giammattei added that Guatemala will be strengthened control measures at the borders. However, he noted that the country has no single case of infection with coronavirus.