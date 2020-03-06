In Guatemala declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus, despite the lack of infections in the country

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Гватемале объявлен режим ЧС из-за коронавируса, несмотря на отсутствие заражений в стране

The President of the Republic of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei reported that the authorities declare in the country state of emergency amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in the world. About this he wrote on his Twitter page.

“At the meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to declare a state of emergency on the entire territory of the country, the decree shall enter into force immediately after publication,” he said.

Giammattei added that Guatemala will be strengthened control measures at the borders. However, he noted that the country has no single case of infection with coronavirus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article