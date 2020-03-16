In healthcare institutions of Ukraine will give 10 million masks – Smigel

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal reported that health care institutions throughout Ukraine will give 10 million medical masks for pandemic coronavirus. About this he wrote in his Telegram, transmit Podrobnosti.

He personally checked the regional medical stores.

“10 million medical masks tomorrow will give to healthcare institutions throughout Ukraine! Today personally checked the regional medical stores, together with the chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko. Warehouses the order”, – assured the Prime Minister.

According to him, the situation in the warehouses of the following:

Mask – 10 million units

Apparatus for artificial lung ventilation portable – 69 PCs.

Pulse oximeters – 1350 units.

Breathing apparatus hand silicone – 1180 units.

Pump infusion – 1330 units.

Concentrator oxygen – 34 units.

In Ukraine there is a preliminary agreement with international partners on deliveries to the country of a million masks and the necessary equipment.