In Hollywood called the worst films of the year

March 16, 2020 has announced the winners of the prize “Golden raspberry”. Find out who won the “antistar” this year.

At the award ceremony “Oscar” movie awards is not over. While actors and Directors certainly not dream about this statue, but those who are the worst have done their work “the gold raspberry” it does not do.

Hollywood is called the film industry, which received an award at the anniversary 40th of the prize “Golden raspberry”. The winners are chosen by more than 500 anonymous members of the Fund awards from 12 countries. Voting occurs in a mail format. And for those who won in the category, give the plastic a berry of a raspberry, covered in gold paint.

See the list of winners of the “antisera” to exactly what kind of movie it is better to get their attention.

Golden raspberry 2020 – winners “of antisera”:

Worst movie – “Cats”

Worst actor – John Travolta (The Fanatic and Trading Paint)

Worst actress – Hilary Duff (“the Ghosts of Sharon Tate”)

Worst male supporting actor – James Corden (“Cats”)

The worst female actress – rebel Wilson (“Cats”)

Worst case scenario – “Cats”

Worst Director – Tom Hooper (“Cats”)

Worst remake or sequel, “Rambo: Last blood”

The reward for returning to a quality movie – Eddie Murphy (“My name is Dolemite”)