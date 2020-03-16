In Hong Kong and the United States began clinical trials of drugs coronavirus: what do we know

In Hong Kong, scientists who had previously announced the development of a vaccine against coronavirus, as well as in the United States to begin clinical trials of medications.

As informs “the German wave” with reference to the Associated Press, Monday, March 16, at the research center Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute (Seattle, USA) the first of the volunteers will receive the experimental dose of vaccine. To participate in the research volunteered 45 people aged 18 to 55 years. They will give different doses of vaccine, developed by scientists at biotechnology company Moderna and the National institutes of health (NIH).

It is also reported that in early April, unable to start clinical trials of the vaccine on which were represented the U.S. by the company Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

And in Hong Kong announced the start of clinical trials of the drug Remdesivir research will be conducted in three major health facilities with the participation of several dozen volunteers. The drug was originally developed to combat Ebola.

As previously reported “FACTS” in China, said that scientists have developed a vaccine that previously showed efficacy against coronaviruses.

