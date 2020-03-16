In honor of Lady Gaga called a new kind of bizarre horned bugs

His outrageous style and mega hits, the singer has already entered the annals of show business. However, recently there is an additional reason for its eternal glory…

While the artist was preparing an explosive track and clip, graduate student, University of Illinois Brendan Morris has discovered a new species of insect humpback. And decided there is nothing better than to call them by the name of the famous singer.

If it should be an insect, named in honor of Lady Gaga, the uniquely gorbatka. Because this skate has fancy horns and distinctive sense of style. They are absolutely not similar to anything that you previously had to meet, – said Morris.

So meet Kaikaia gaga.

Arthropod animal feeds on plant SAP. Has a strange morphological structure, fancy dots and bright colors.

By the way, Lady Gaga has not commented on this news. Probably no time, in fact preparing a surprise to fans – the new album ‘Chromatica’.