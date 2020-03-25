In Iceland, the patient found from 2 strains of coronavirus

One of the patients with coronavirus in Iceland have identified two strains of the disease. It is reported by the Reykjavík Grapevine , with reference to the head of the biopharmaceutical company deCODE genetics Kari of Stefansson.

It is assumed that the second strain is a mutation of the original virus. It can be more infectious and dangerous than the original version, which appeared in Wuhan.

According to preliminary data, dual infection with coronavirus not met outside of Iceland.