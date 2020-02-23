In India discovered more than 3 thousand tons of gold

Geologists discovered in India, the reserves of gold, of five times the gold reserves of the country. It is reported by India Times.

According to the newspaper, two gold mine approximately 3.5 thousand tons of gold ore discovered in the East of Uttar Pradesh. This finding of the precious metal is estimated at about 12 trillion rupees ($167 million).

According to the world gold Council, currently the reserve of India is 626 tons of gold.

If all the numbers are correct then India will be on the second place on volume of gold reserves in the world after the United States, which has accumulated 8 133.5 tonnes of gold.