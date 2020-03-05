In Indonesia infected with a coronavirus will be placed on a desert island

The Indonesian authorities intend to convert the former refugee camp on Galang island in the specialized hospital for treatment of patients with coronavirus. It is reported by The Jakarta Post.

Indonesian military commander air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said that in addition to the hospitals on the island will operate a quarantine centre. In total, the facility will be able to accommodate a thousand patients.

According to him, during the month the hospital will be ready to receive patients.

Currently we know of two people infected with coronavirus in Indonesia.