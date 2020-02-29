In Iran, people set fire to the hospital because of the fear of the coronavirus (video)

In Iran in the city of Bandar Abbas, where recently, the coronavirus has infected top-official on 28 February, people set fire to the hospital, which, supposedly, was going to post infected with this deadly virus from another city.

It is reported that this “angered some residents,” and they set fire to the clinic. At the same time, the local authorities denied the information about the transport of patients with coronavirus from Qom.

As of February 29, the world was 85 187 laboratory-confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, 2924 — lethal. Recovered 39 545 people.

As he wrote, “the FACTS” similar to the reaction of society to the epidemic of the new virus took place in Ukraine. Recently, in Poltava region identified women who were the first to throw stones at buses with evacuees from Wuhan Ukrainians and foreigners. The incident occurred at a railway crossing in the village Rudenkivka and got on video.

