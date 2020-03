In Iran 075 10 people infected with coronavirus, said Advisor to the Minister of health of Iran, Ali Reza Vahabzadeh in his Twitter.

“From yesterday to today was able to identify 1075 cases of infection with coronavirus, the number of infected has increased to 10 075… During the day, killing 75 patients, all victims 429,” wrote Vahabzadeh.

He also added that the country has recovered 3276 people.