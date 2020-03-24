In Iran, the priest tried to treat a patient with coronavirus in an original way: the patient died

In Iran, where the spiritual leader of the country Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States in the development of “a special strain of the coronavirus to Iranians,” the priest entered the hospital one of the patients with coronavirus and offered to cure his “Islamic bullet.”

As informs “the German wave” with reference to the news Agency IRNA, the patient a few days died, and the Prosecutor’s office in Hamburg has requested a warrant for the arrest of the cleric.

It is reported that the priest said ill that the doctors can’t help him and offered his help. When a young man with COVID-19 agreed, the visitor took off his mask and anointed a sick person aromatic liquid. The patient died three days later.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the former President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, wrote to the world health organization a letter in which he said that coronavirus is a biological weapon created in a military lab.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter