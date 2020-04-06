In Israel because of the quarantine, the number of unemployed increased by 21%

In connection with the restrictive measures in the framework of the fight against coronavirus in Israel the number of unemployed increased by more than 20%. It is reported Xinhua citing the employment Service of Israel.

“From March 1 887 283 thousand Israelis have applied for unemployment benefits, while the total number of unemployed in Israel currently exceed 1.05 million people”, – stated in the message.

If to quarantine the country’s unemployment rate did not exceed 4%, now the figure is about 25 %.

The most difficult employment situation in the southern resort city of Eilat on the red sea coast. Here until pandemic coronavirus, at the end of February, the unemployed there were 3.3 %, whereas now their number has increased to 69.3%.

On Sunday, the Israeli Ministry of health has reported 8 18 thousand infected with the coronavirus in the country, of which 47 people died and 126 were in serious condition.