In Israel for the year were the third elections

In Israel on Monday, March 2, elections take place for the third in the last 12 months.

“About 6.5 million voters will elect 120 members of the Knesset of the 23rd convocation. Across the country opened about 10 thousand polling stations. In a number of cities are protected “electoral tent” to the Israelites, who because of the epidemic of the coronavirus are under house quarantine”, – stated in the message.

In Israel for about a year could not create a stable government. Attempts to form a Cabinet after elections in April and September 2019 failed due to a stalemate in the balance of power between centre-left and right-wing religious camp. None of them managed to get a majority in the Knesset.

According to polls, this election may also give indeterminate results, because the Likud party, headed by conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the opposition left-centrist block “Kajol-Laban,” headed by the former chief of the General staff of the armed forces of Israel benny Ganz, use roughly the same electoral support.

After the election, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will decide who to entrust the formation of a new government. Usually this instruction is given to the leader of the largest political force. He will have four weeks to create a new account. If necessary, this period may be extended for another two weeks.