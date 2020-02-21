In Israel recorded the first case of coronavirus

In Israel discovered coronavirus passengers were quarantined in Japan cruise ship Diamond Princess, which returned home on February 20.

As reported by “Israel tech”, today coronavirus found in five Israelis — one returned to Israel, and another four remained in hospitals in Japan.

Meanwhile, in China on Friday, died a doctor Xiao Jun he worked in the Department of General surgery hospital of Wuhan red cross society.

According to 21 Feb, infection with coronavirus was detected in 76 819 people died 2250 patients.

As previously reported “FACTS”, on the liner coronavirus found and two Ukrainians — crew members. One of them was going to be discharged from hospital on 18 February, but left before receiving test results.

Photo from https://news.israelinfo.co.il.



