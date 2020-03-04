In Israel, the student had contracted the coronavirus in the toy store

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Израиле школьник заразился коронавирусом в магазине игрушек

In Israel, doctors confirmed the infection of coronavirus, a schoolboy, reports The Jerusalem Post.

In the town of or Yehuda near tel Aviv boy contracted the virus in the toy store. Previously, the place was visited by the teacher, which confirmed the coronavirus. All classmates of the student and disciples the women were sent to quarantine.

Also, doctors confirmed the virus in two adults. Only in Israel 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article