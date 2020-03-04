In Israel, the student had contracted the coronavirus in the toy store
In Israel, doctors confirmed the infection of coronavirus, a schoolboy, reports The Jerusalem Post.
In the town of or Yehuda near tel Aviv boy contracted the virus in the toy store. Previously, the place was visited by the teacher, which confirmed the coronavirus. All classmates of the student and disciples the women were sent to quarantine.
Also, doctors confirmed the virus in two adults. Only in Israel 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus.