In Israel without a stop rides the bus with the infected with the coronavirus Koreans

In Israel without the right to stop a passenger bus with 22 Korean tourists for a second day, riding on the roads of southern Israel, after not a single tourist complex has not agreed to accept them, reports 9 tv.

It is reported that for a short time the travelers stopped at a gas station Lachish, located about 30 km South-East of Ashkelon, and while it is unclear where they will spend the night and when you return to your home country.

“We are not in the back yard and we will not allow to operate in our territory as if there are no civil authorities”, – said the representative of the regional Council of gush Etzion.

The inhabitants of the settlements located on mount Gilo, has promised to block the entrance for tourists if those still want to settle in this region.

Before that, Koreans had been sightseeing in the Cave of the patriarchs in the old part of Hebron, and then accompanying them 12 soldiers of the Israeli border patrol was sent home for two weeks in isolation.

After statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Korean tourists must quickly get home, official Seoul protested against the forced return of dozens of its citizens on flights with Korean Air.