In Italy, a woman a few days living with the body of her husband, who died of coronavirus

In Italy, where there is the worst situation in Europe with the outbreak of coronavirus (10 of 149 patients, who died 631), the present tragedy was played. In the province of Savona infected with the virus the man died in the night of 9 March. And the widow of quarantine had more than 48 hours to stay in the same apartment with the deceased.

As explained by Giancarlo Canepa, mayor of the municipality of Borghetto Santo Spirito, the region also has quarantine and introduced a special Protocol for the treatment of the deceased from infection. “A man who has been tested positive for the deadly virus, died on Monday night… unfortunately, we have a security Protocol we must comply, “explained the mayor in comments to CNN.

According to Kanapi, the family in this case initially acted incorrectly. Sick man refused to go to the hospital and chose home treatment. To take the body to the widow promised on Wednesday, March 11.

A similar incident was in Naples. Local media reported that 47-year-old woman who contracted the coronavirus died March 7. The family had 36 hours to stay in the same room with the deceased. The funeral service refused to take the body for diagnosis women. To perform the burial independently of the family could not because of the ban on funerals. Come to the aid of a small funeral home that picked up the body and conducted a burial at the nearest graveyard without the presence of relatives.

We will remind, the Ukrainian foreign Ministry recommended its citizens to refrain from traveling to Italy, and those Ukrainians who were caught in Italian territory, I advise you to register on a special website and tell about his whereabouts.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter