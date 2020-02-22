In Italy again increased the number of people infected with coronavirus COVID-19

In Italy, where they live and work hundreds of Ukrainian citizens, a growing number are infected with coronavirus. As evidenced by the operational data of the world health organization, the number of infected reaches 60.

Died from complications of the disease 2 people, one of them in the last day.

The greatest number of confirmed cases recorded in Lombardy — 39, in addition, 12 people were infected in the Veneto region and one in the Central Umbria region (however, it is believed that he brought the virus from Lombardy).

Also in 10 municipalities in Italy have closed schools, gardens and shops, as well as other public places.

The worst state at the moment there is a 38-year-old patient in the town of Codogno in Lombardy.

We will remind, off the coast of Italy was blocked 6 thousand passengers of the liner Costa Cruises, on Board of which temperature has risen from two citizens of China.

