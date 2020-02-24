In Italy because of the coronavirus closed the Consulate of Ukraine

В Италии из-за коронавируса закрылось консульство Украины

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Milan was temporarily changed operation mode. This is due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy, especially in Lombardy.

From 25 February the Embassy of Ukraine in Milan temporarily stops working with the citizens, personal reception, the issuance of documents. Restrictions are imposed until further notice the regional authorities of Lombardy and Italian Ministry of health.

For Ukrainians in Italy who urgently need the assistance of a Consul, the Embassy has set up a hotline +39 348 725 4038. You can also contact the diplomats on e-mail [email protected] to Contact the Consulate you can, if the situation is urgent: arrest, loss of documents, an accident with a citizen of Ukraine, the urgency of leaving home.

We will remind, according to the latest revised data, in Italy contracted Chinese coronavirus 223 people. Recorded six deaths. Tourists are advised to temporarily restrict travel to the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont.

Photo wantedinmilan.com

