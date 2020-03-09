In Italy because of the coronavirus revolted prisoners, already the victim

In Italy, where the coronavirus has closed all schools and educational institutions, the authorities have introduced restrictions for prisoners. This caused a massive outrage, people died.

The revolt began on Sunday, March 8, when sixty prisoners set fire to jail, trying to escape.

Law enforcement officials managed to stop the escape of 500 prisoners. However, some were able to get to the infirmary and got to methadone and other drugs.

In total, according to Reuters, prisoners in four Italian prisons has risen due to new regulations (ban on family visits 8 through March 22), designed to help to contain the coronavirus. Chaos and disobeying a police officer recorded in the prisons of Naples, Modena, Frosinone and Alexandria.

In the riots several prison officers were injured.

According to the head of the prison administration, Italy Francesco Balentine, the uprising prisoners have been held throughout the country.

The Ministry of justice stated that in several prisons staged arson, which caused serious damage.

Recall that an outbreak COVID-19 was recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December 2019. As of 9 March, the world was more than 110 thousand laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 3825 — lethal.

Italy by the beginning of March has become a major global focus of the spread COVID-2019. According to the latest data, the country has killed 366 people.

As reported by “FACTS” about the infection COVID-19 said Italian politician Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the Democratic party of Italy.

