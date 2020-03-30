In Italy because of the quarantine starts, poverty, and civil unrest (video)

In Italy, which at the moment more than anyone in Europe suffered from the early stages, people are already on the verge of despair. Because of the quarantine, which lasts for almost a month, many were in a desperate situation, without money and without food. Hopes for a speedy improvement of the situation is gradually melting. According to Sky News, the Italians may be about to burst patience. At any moment could erupt in serious social unrest.

It is reported that a number of supermarkets in Palermo was sent to the police on duty, because people began to steal food to feed themselves. Social networks groups are created with calls to organize raids on shops.

There was a video of the Italians at quarantine, begging the outside world for help. In one of the clips sitting next to father with a young daughter and turns to the Prime Minister of Italy, saying that they are “at the limit”. He points at his daughter, who is eating bread with the words: “As my daughter and other children a few days can’t eat even a morsel of bread.” And says that the government will regret it, as the “coming revolution”.

In the Italian region of Puglia, the man called the police due to the fact that the Bank is closed and he and the mother can’t take her retirement, which is now the only source of their income. A leaked video, he was in despair, screaming at the officers that they have no money and products. Leg and kicks the door of the Bank. His mother pleads with police to go home and see for yourself that no food, not a crumb.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter