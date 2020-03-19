In Italy coronavirus have tested residents of a city: the result of the experiment impressed…

Italy for a few days already ranked first in Europe and second in the world in the number of infected with the coronavirus. Now came out on top in the world in the number of deaths from COVID-19. According to the evening of March 19 in the country identified 41 35 thousand cases of infection. 405 3 of them ended with a lethal outcome. In China, which is still in the lead, the pandemic claimed 3 245 lives. Only for the last day in Italy from the coronavirus had died of 427 people.

The first death from COVID-19 were recorded in the country on February 22 in the town of Vo Euganeo, near Venice. The population in this small — 3 400 inhabitants. Doctors have a chance to be here for the next experiment is tested for coronavirus polls all!

The tests passed without exception, regardless of the person’s symptoms or not. Positive results were 3% of the inhabitants of the town. Moreover, for each infected person with symptoms identified 10 media COVID-19 without any symptoms of the disease. All infected were placed in lockdown. Is sent to another and those with whom these people have contact.

Professor Andrea Crisanti, participated in the experiment, told about it to the newspaper the Financial Times. “After 10 days, we’ve tested everyone who was in strict quarantine. The number of infections dropped by 90%!” said Cresanti.

Re-analyses identified six new infected. Left them in lockdown. “Repeated testing helped us identify these cases and prevent further spread of the virus”, emphasizes Prof. Since in Vo Euganeo no new infected.

Town mayor Giuliano Martini confirmed this information. “Universal testing was extremely important, it saved a lot of lives,”he said.

Experience In the Euganeo now intend to spread to the entire Veneto region. Here will begin to make 11 thousand tests per day.

The head of the world health organization Tedros Aden Gebreyesus also believes that it is very important. He called upon all countries to actively test the population for the presence of coronavirus. “Our main message to all — test, test, test!” said Gebreyesus.

Many Italian hospitals were facing an acute shortage of valves for systems of artificial ventilation of lungs. Such valves are designed to work for eight hours, no more. Then they need to change. Given the number of patients in the country needing a pandemic in this procedure, valves are sorely lacking.

Recently the alarm sounded hospital of Chiari, commune located in Lombardy between Brescia and Bergamo. In the ICU there are 250 patients with COVID-19. And the valves ended.

Learned about this journalist for the newspaper Giornale di Brescia Nuncio of Vallini. She immediately remembered the small firm Isinnova. This startup which operates in the field of 3D printing. The vallini appealed to the leadership of the firm with a question: can they do something to help?

Businessmen Massimo Temporelli and Cristian Fracassi immediately went to the hospital Chiari and took a sample valve. Three hours later they returned to the clinic and brought with him a prototype printed on a 3D printer engineer Isinnova Alessandro Ramaioli. The valve is tested on the patient. Everything worked just fine!



*Massimo Temporelli and Cristian Fracassi

A few hours later the firm, which employs only 14 people, has put the hospital the first batch of valves, according to Reuters. Fracassi told reporters that these products are known as the Venturi valves. They are regular suppliers cheap. “We have the same cost of one valve was 1 Euro. We decided to print them to hospitals for free. Here only capacity is not enough. To print 100 valves for Chiari we all slept for two days”, — admitted Fracassi.

But the output Isinnova already found. The startup got in touch with other Italian companies operating in the same field and having the 3D printers. Those willing to support the idea. Now hospitals of Lombardy will be able to get valves Venturi free of charge and in sufficient quantity.

