In Italy deaths from coronavirus buries army

In Italy the funeral service is overloaded because of the huge number of people killed by the coronavirus. To help them the government mobilized the army, according to Reuters.

In particular, the military is attracted to the burial of victims of the virus in the city of Bergamo, northeast of Milan. Local residents caught a long column of army trucks drove the streets at night. Later, the military noticed in the town cemetery.

Informed the local authorities of Bergamo appealed for help to the Central authorities, since local works around the clock crematorium, but the funeral service still can not cope due to the large number of deaths.

Thursday, March 19, the official representative of the Ministry of defence Italy army confirmed that 15 trucks and 50 soldiers were sent to the regions to assist in the transport of bodies.

On Wednesday in Italy was recorded a record number of deaths from the coronavirus. One day, the disease has claimed the lives of 475. Thus the total number of deaths has reached almost three thousand. Only in the region of Lombardy, where is Bergamo, killed more than 300 people.

The Governor of the province of Lombardy Attilio Fontana warned that doctors and nurses in hospitals are at the limit of their capabilities.

The number of infected Italy is in second place in the world after China. At the moment, the diagnosis of “coronavirus” was confirmed in 35 of 713 people.

March 19, the newspaper Corriere della Sera quoted the words of the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte that the government will extend emergency measures to contain the epidemic. Currently, the stores ordered to remain closed until 25 March, and schools – to 3 April.

Officials say that may require more stringent measures, because most people do not comply with the quarantine and the infected is becoming more.