In Italy from the coronavirus cured “patient zero”

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Италии от коронавируса вылечили «нулевого пациента»

In the Italian region Lombardy, remaining an epicenter of a pandemic of mers was released from the hospital the so-called “zero” the patient, a man from whom the coronavirus was diagnosed on February 21. Recall, Italy has become a world leader in terms of the spread of coronavirus.

It is believed that it began with a national epidemic that claimed the lives of more than 5,5 thousand people.

38-year-old Mattia from codogno held in intensive care for 18 days and was able to breathe on his own only on 9 March.

According to the findings of the doctors who contracted of a man’s father died, and a pregnant wife suffered COVID-19 in the form of light. She was discharged two weeks ago.

See also: Why Italy took Russia’s help in fighting the coronavirus, and what are the goals of Putin (photo)

Meanwhile, in Italy there is another news for the day, March 23, from coronavirus in Italy died 602 person, less than in the last 4 days.

Photo Reuters

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article