In Italy from the coronavirus cured “patient zero”

In the Italian region Lombardy, remaining an epicenter of a pandemic of mers was released from the hospital the so-called “zero” the patient, a man from whom the coronavirus was diagnosed on February 21. Recall, Italy has become a world leader in terms of the spread of coronavirus.

It is believed that it began with a national epidemic that claimed the lives of more than 5,5 thousand people.

38-year-old Mattia from codogno held in intensive care for 18 days and was able to breathe on his own only on 9 March.

According to the findings of the doctors who contracted of a man’s father died, and a pregnant wife suffered COVID-19 in the form of light. She was discharged two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, in Italy there is another news for the day, March 23, from coronavirus in Italy died 602 person, less than in the last 4 days.

Photo Reuters

