In Italy from the coronavirus has died, the whole family of four (photos)

In the Italian town of Voghera, in the most affected by the pandemic region Lombardy, from the coronavirus in one week died the whole family of four. According to the Sun, first died 86-year-old head of the family, Alfredo Bertucci is a respected blacksmith in the County. Then both died his son — 54-year-old Daniele and 46-year-old Claudio, who adopted his father’s profession. Followed by the 77-year-old wife of Alfredo Angela Albergati. They were all treated at the same hospital. All of them have not had any serious health problems before infection COVID-19.

“It’s a real tragedy. They were healthy and strong,” said family friend Massimo Giovanni Fasano.

The father and his sons have blacksmiths

Meanwhile, in the U.S. state of new Jersey at a family dinner had contracted the coronavirus from the seven members of the family. Four of them died — 73-year-old grace Fusco and her three children at the age of about 50 years. All grace had 11 children. One of her granddaughters wrote in the social network: “My mother grew up in a family of 11 children. Last Thursday when I went to bed, I had ten uncles and aunts. On Friday, when I woke up, I still have nine of them. A few minutes later — only eight. Please stay close with your family and cherish every second spent with them. Please pray for the other members of our family who continue to fight for their lives.”

