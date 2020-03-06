In Italy from the taps in homes flowed with wine instead of water (video)

By Maria Batterbury

В Италии из кранов в жилых домах потекло вино вместо воды (видео)

Among the inhabitants of the Italian village Settecase in the municipality of Castelvetro di Modena has created panic when from the taps in their homes instead of water flowed weird bubbly red liquid with a fruity odor. It turned out that it is nothing like sparkling wine Lambrusco Grasparossa, which is produced at a local winery.

As it turned out, in the cellar of the winery is having technical fault in which the wine fell into the pipe of the aqueduct.

According to the newspaper Daily Star, city officials reassured citizens saying that the liquid in the taps is not harmful to their health.
The problem is eliminated.

Maria Batterbury

