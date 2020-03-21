In Italy per day from coronavirus died 793 people

In Italy, already overtaken China in the number of victims from COVID-19 Saturday, March 21, died 793 people.

As informs Bi-bi-si, more than 53 500 Italians diagnosed with coronavirus. It is 6 500 persons more than in the previous day.

To date since the beginning of the spread of infection in Italy died 4825 people.

As of the evening of March 21 in the world was more than 300 thousand laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, including 12 948 — lethal, recovered 94 625 people.

Recall that in Italy due to the large number of deaths from COVID-19 not only doctors, but also the crematorium cannot cope with the load.

As reported “FACTS” in Ukraine on the morning of March 21, recorded 41 laboratory-confirmed case of infection COVID-19, 3 of them lethal.

