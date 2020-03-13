In Italy spouses have lived together for 60 years, died in one day from coronavirus

In the North of Italy elderly couple who have lived together for 60 years, died of coronavirus with a difference of two hours, writes the Mail.Online.

Their son claims that the dead nine days were at home with a high fever without medical help. According to him, when parents are still put in the hospital, the doctors gave them the proper attention due to overcrowding in medical facilities. The man regrets that because of the quarantine couldn’t even hug parents before they died.

In Italy, the coronavirus has infected more than 12 thousand died 827 people. The country was quarantined, prohibited events, closed educational institutions and places of entertainment.