In Italy stopped the shooting of “Mission impossible -7”

Shooting the seventh installment of the iconic franchise “Mission impossible” with Tom cruise in the title role was stopped.

According to the publication The Wrap, citing the words of a representative of Paramount Pictures, a three-week shooting of the film, scheduled in Venice was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, where more than 150 confirmed cases of infection.

Note, the premiere of Director Christopher Mcquarrie is scheduled for July 23, 2021. Now, however, it will affect the suspension of filming at the beginning of the rental, not reported.

Also the representative of the Studio added that Tom cruise was not present for the filming in Italy.