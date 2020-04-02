In Italy the nurse had strangled his girlfriend, the doctor and cut my veins

In Italy the nurse Antonio De Pace has strangled his 27-year-old girl-doctor Lauren Quaranta.

On the scene he called law enforcement authorities, saying that he killed Lauren because she gave him coronavirus.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Antonio with cut veins. He was hospitalized in the hospital of Messina in Sicily, where they worked with Lorena and her colleagues saved his life.

Tests Сovid-19 showed that Lorena and Antonio were not infected.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Italy more than 13 thousand people.

Source: Daily Mail

