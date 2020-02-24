In Italy there is a growing panic in connection with the coronavirus: closed theaters, churches, schools

Italy became the first European country in which a significant outbreak of the Chinese coronavirus. The total number of infected in the country’s North is over 200 people. Five cases died.

There is a growing panic. The authorities announced the introduction of emergency measures to prevent the spread of the virus. 12 cities in the regions of Veneto and Lombardy were closed on quarantine. In total under “lock and key” were about 50 thousand people. Entry and exit from quarantine areas is prohibited.

In the Veneto region until at least March 1, closed schools and museums. Canceled mass events.

According to ABC, disinfected buses, trains and other public transport — including the gondolas in Venice.

Venice is also prematurely ended the annual carnival and banned entry of visitors into the Basilica San Marco. In Milan indefinitely closed to the famous Opera house “La Scala”, as well as the local Cathedral.

Migrated scheduled for February 23 a three-match Serie A of the Italian championship on football. Fashion designer Giorgio Armani your fashion show as part of Milan fashion Week held in closed session — no spectators, broadcasting fashion shows live on its website.

Assume that the virus has brought to Italy a couple of Chinese tourists, who are now recovering in a hospital in Rome. Before arriving in Rome Chinese couple visited Milan, Verona and Parma.

In early February he returned home, the Italians who lived in Wuhan. One of the evacuees were identified coronavirus. The man was sent to the hospital.

Meanwhile Austria involves temporarily resume the border control on the border with Italy.

after one of the trains was discovered two passengers with suspected infection with coronavirus COVID-19.

