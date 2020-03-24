In Ivano-Frankivsk region a woman died from a suspected coronavirus

Monday, March 23, in Ivano-Frankivsk region have been dead for 65-year-old woman with suspected coronavirus. This was announced by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinko.

“Today, unfortunately, the woman with suspicion, 65 years, died at the regional infectious diseases hospital”, – said Martsinko in a video message posted on his page in Facebook on Monday, transmit Podrobnosti.

According to him, the deceased woman – a resident of S. Chukalivka of Tysmenytska district of Ivano-Frankivsk region, which directly adjoins the regional center.

“So far, she suspected, appropriate tests passed in Kiev, we will be able to obtain the necessary information tomorrow,” added Martsinko.

According to the Center for public health of Ukraine, as of Sunday night in Ukraine was laboratory – confirmed 73 cases of the disease: