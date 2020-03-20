In Japan, brought the Olympic flame

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

В Японию доставили олимпийский огонь

Friday, March 20, the Olympic flame brought from Greece in the northeastern Japanese Prefecture of Miyagi, seriously affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. On arrival, a special liner is reported in Twitter of the Tokyo organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic games.

According to Japanese media reports, the plane with the fire on Board had landed an hour earlier than planned.

In the meeting ceremony of the Olympic flame took part of the triple Olympic champion on judo Tadahiro Nomura and three-time Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling Saori Yoshida.

Initially it was assumed that athletes will personally bring the flame from Greece, but because of the pandemic coronavirus ceremony of transfer of fire took place at the Athens Panathenaic stadium in front of empty stands.

Relay race in Japan must start on 26 March at the football training center in neighboring Fukushima Prefecture. Local authorities urge people to refrain from mass of building along the route of the relay due to the continuing threat of proliferation COVID-19.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article