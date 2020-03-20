In Japan, brought the Olympic flame

Friday, March 20, the Olympic flame brought from Greece in the northeastern Japanese Prefecture of Miyagi, seriously affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. On arrival, a special liner is reported in Twitter of the Tokyo organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic games.

According to Japanese media reports, the plane with the fire on Board had landed an hour earlier than planned.

In the meeting ceremony of the Olympic flame took part of the triple Olympic champion on judo Tadahiro Nomura and three-time Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling Saori Yoshida.

Initially it was assumed that athletes will personally bring the flame from Greece, but because of the pandemic coronavirus ceremony of transfer of fire took place at the Athens Panathenaic stadium in front of empty stands.

Relay race in Japan must start on 26 March at the football training center in neighboring Fukushima Prefecture. Local authorities urge people to refrain from mass of building along the route of the relay due to the continuing threat of proliferation COVID-19.