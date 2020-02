In Japan, died the oldest man in the world according to the Guinness Book of records, 112-year-old Titaco Watanabe. It is reported AA.

The man lived in the Japanese Prefecture of Niigata.

Watanabe was born on 5 March 1907 in city of Gazu. He has five children, twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great grandson.

This year he received the certificate of “world’s Oldest living person”.