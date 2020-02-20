In Japan has created a smartphone with protection from exposed photos

Tone Mobile the company believes that the installed on its smartphones censorship can protect adolescents from intruders

In our time, when everyone has a smartphone with a camera, it is not surprising that many from time to time took the opportunity to do not quite censorship selfie. In response to this opportunity, the Japanese company Tone Mobile has released a new smartphone Tone E20, which probably will not allow users to take a picture of the exposed body, according to comments.ua.

How does it work? Basically, the smartphone will come with software for detection, which is able to determine what it considers “inappropriate photos”. If the system detects something suspicious, it will prevent shooting photos and any data will be deleted without saving.

Although it may seem a little strange that the company will let users do with their smartphone what they want, this feature was designed for safety. Device Tone Mobile is designed for those who want a simple phone and a limited budget. It could be those who are still young and still in school.

Forbidding users to take Nude selfies, the company hopes to prevent the loss of these teenagers from online scams and predators that may threaten them sending compromising photos. While adult users can disable this feature if you want.