In Kansas have discovered a collection of two hundred rare cars

Collection of retro art found in a huge hangar in Kansas, belonged to Roger Eugene Rager.

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Fifty years ago, he invented and patented the design of an inflatable home for children’s rides. It brought him and his wife a fortune, and the love for American cars laid the groundwork for a future collection.

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Your collection Bob Reger collected from 14 years

The collection consists of 226 cars, most of which are manufactured in 30-70-ies of the last century. The oldest of these is the Ford Model A of 1928 and the youngest – Ford Mustang GT 1987.

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Most of the collection is dedicated to Ford models for 30 years

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Ford V8

Interestingly, most of the collection is dedicated to 1932 Ford model year: in the garage were 17 well-preserved car.

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Ford

In addition to the machines with the “blue oval” in the collection there are several Corvette first generation, the selection of different Chevrolet models 1957, including convertible Bel Air.

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Chevrolet Corvette

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Chevrolet Bel Air

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Favourite car of Bob’s was restored Buick Skylark convertible 1953

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

Ford T-bird

There are in the collection of the famous Muscle Car such as the Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible (1968), the Camaro convertible Indy (1969), Plymouth Cuda (1970) and modified, but not restored Pontiac GTO (1972).

В Канзасе обнаружили коллекцию из двух сотен редких авто

After retiring from the life of Bob Reger in September last year, the heirs decided to sell it. In October on the VanDerBrink auction in Kansas it is planned to implement the order of 140 machines from the collection.

As reported earlier, a Free Press, found in the garage of three hundred rare cars.

