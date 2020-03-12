In Kazakhstan cancelled the military parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev noted the military parade, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the great Patriotic war because of the situation with the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. On Thursday, March 12, press Secretary of the President Berik Uali announced on his page in Facebook, reports BAGNET.

Tokayev also ordered to cancel the event dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz.

“As part of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decided to celebrate a public event for the celebration of Nauryz, as well as military parade in the capital of Kazakhstan, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory. The head of state instructed to postpone the previously planned international forums”, — says the publication.

While Ouali stressed that the enterprises of small and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises should continue. According to the position Tokayev, antivirus measures must not inflict damage.

Press Secretary recalled that the President had a working meeting with the heads of several state bodies on combating pandemic coronavirus.