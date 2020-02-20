In Kazakhstan mass protests against the admission of cases of coronavirus (video)

In Kazakhstan, local residents have protested against the deployment in the hospital of the border with China Zaisan area people with coronavirus epidemic, which in China, according to the doctors, went on the decline.

As reports “CentralAsia (KZ)”, people were dragged out of the hospital mattresses and beds, demanding not to let the patients with coronavirus in Kazakhstan. But the local authorities denied the information that in the hospital of Zaisan district will be placed infected with coronavirus citizens of China.

The leadership of the region, met with local residents, said that the border with China is closed, and that Kazakhstan “will not pass any alien”. At the same time, five citizens of the country, returned to Kazakhstan from China, will be quarantined.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the inhabitants of Poltava region of Ukraine staged a mass protest against the deployment of New Sanzhary to quarantine Ukrainians who returned from China.

