In Kiev brought 1200 rapid tests for the detection of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Киев привезли 1200 экспресс-тестов для выявления коронавируса

Tuesday, 10 March, in Kiev was taken 1200 rapid tests for the detection of coronavirus, the rest of the week should come to 5000. It is reported in Telegram channel of the mayor Vitaly Klitschko, reports BAGNET.

They will be distributed between the 7 hospitals to be set up in airports “Borispol” and “Zhulyany”.

“Equipment for rapid testing at airports must be received in the capital before the end of this week. We will install it at the airport. Sikorsky and “Borispol”. Kyiv is taking all possible preventive measures to prevent the possible spread of the virus Covid-19″, – stated in the message.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
