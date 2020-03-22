In Kiev confirmed 7 new cases of coronavirus

Saturday, March 21, in Kiev registered 7 new cases of infection with coronavirus. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko in Facebook.

“Today in the evening we received a laboratory-confirmed tests of two women 29 and 39 years and 5 males aged 31 to 50 years”, – stated in the message.

In General, as of the evening of March 21, in the capital recorded 10 cases COVID-19.

“Eight of Kiev were infected in European countries, mainly in France and Germany. Two cases of local infection from patients from the Zhytomyr region and in Kiev”, – said Klitschko.

He also noted that five of 10 patients are treated at the Alexandria hospital in the capital. The remaining 5 are in isolation and receiving treatment at home under medical supervision.

Also awaiting confirmation or refutation of the diagnosis of the coronavirus three tests sent to a reference laboratory.