In Kiev found eight new cases of coronavirus

In Kiev registered 8 new cases of coronavirus. Thus, the number of Kiev, who was infected COVID-19, increased to 55 people. This was during a briefing on Friday, March 27, announced the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, reports the website of the KSCA.

“The virus is coming. Already 55 people have confirmed diagnosis. This morning we received from the State institution “laboratory of the Kiev city center of health Ministry of Ukraine” 8 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus,” said Klitschko.

Infection was detected in four women aged 31 to 59 years, and four men from 43 to 59 years. Two patients were hospitalized at Alexandrovskaya hospital, two in city clinical hospital № 4. Two more – in the Central hospital of the interior Ministry. Two patients are in isolation, are treated at home under the supervision of physicians.

According Kievgorgosadministratsii, today tested more than 1.5 thousand people of Kiev. “The Kyiv city laboratory center of the Ministry of health of Ukraine” checks for the presence of coronavirus still have 32 people.