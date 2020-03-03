In Kiev held the IV Ukrainian children’s fashion week

Photo: facebook.com/jfwua

In Kiev will host the fourth Junior Fashion Week, during which more than 600 children models, 25 Ukrainian and foreign designers, children’s fashion, haute couture, evening, casual and sports apparel, the best boutiques of the capital, master classes and special workshops for children and teenagers.

Fashion shows for children, we spent many years and realized that, unfortunately, the General public is poorly informed about what is in Ukraine brands and designers of children’s clothing. So we decided to start a Children’s fashion week. Our mission is to tell about the designers working in the segment of children’s clothing, to connect producers and consumers, to increase the interest and aesthetic requirements of the mass market,” says the founder of JFW Natalia Kovalenko.

As Ukrainian Fashion Week for adults, Junior Fashion Week is held twice a year and has already become a regular.

March 17-22, will feature a collection of a season spring-summer-2020. And the fourth Child of fashion week is devoted to the XXXII Olympic games held in Japan.

A partner to open the JFW will be the organizers of the all-Ukrainian action “Race under chestnut trees”. Parents with children can get acquainted with the latest trends of sportswear, the brands that produce clothes for sports, for example, the collection of the brand Irina Blokhina. (By the way, after the fashion shows at JFW most models of clothes can be purchased).

Also the audience will be presented a collection of young designers — a 10-year-old Vlada-Veronica Mazurec and 14-year-old Margarita Saenko.