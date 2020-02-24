In Kiev metro train on the military action-drama Cherkassy the annexation of the Crimea

Ahead of military action-drama “Cherkassy” for a rental in the Kiev metro on the blue line started to run the train, devoted to the Ukrainian film. About it reports a press-service of the Moscow subway in Facebook.

On the walls of the train placed posters telling the story of minesweeper and resistance his team during the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

We will remind, the Director of the movie was made by Timur Yaschenko. Advised the team commander of the trawler, and a direct participant of those events Yuri Fedash. In addition, the cast includes sailors, who, under the command Fedala kept the defense in the lake Donuzlav.

Earlier it was reported that the film “Cherkassy” the annexation of the Crimea sent in a nationwide preview tour.

Nationwide theatrical release will begin on 27 February 2020 in the 6th anniversary of the annexation of Crimea. The trailer can be viewed here.