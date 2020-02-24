In Kiev metro train on the military action-drama Cherkassy the annexation of the Crimea

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

В метро Киева курсирует поезд, посвященный военной экшен-драме Черкассы об аннексии Крыма

Ahead of military action-drama “Cherkassy” for a rental in the Kiev metro on the blue line started to run the train, devoted to the Ukrainian film. About it reports a press-service of the Moscow subway in Facebook.

On the walls of the train placed posters telling the story of minesweeper and resistance his team during the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

В метро Киева курсирует поезд, посвященный военной экшен-драме Черкассы об аннексии Крыма

В метро Киева курсирует поезд, посвященный военной экшен-драме Черкассы об аннексии Крыма

We will remind, the Director of the movie was made by Timur Yaschenko. Advised the team commander of the trawler, and a direct participant of those events Yuri Fedash. In addition, the cast includes sailors, who, under the command Fedala kept the defense in the lake Donuzlav.

Earlier it was reported that the film “Cherkassy” the annexation of the Crimea sent in a nationwide preview tour.

Nationwide theatrical release will begin on 27 February 2020 in the 6th anniversary of the annexation of Crimea. The trailer can be viewed here.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article