In Kiev robbed the apartment of the stars of the Comedy “wedding Skazine”

In Kiev, unidentified persons entered and robbed the apartment of actress Vasilina Apollinaria. The star of the film “Crazy wedding” stole all the valuables that were in her home.

It all happened on February 26.

The actress wrote that she left home several hours before the robbery. She stole MacBook, laptop, money, gold, silver, all jewelry, watches, hard disks, personal files and even perfume.

“The fear that I experienced when I inserted the key in the door lock and it immediately opened – I will remember forever. Hysterical tears, the police, the endless paper and the emptiness inside. Disgust. The question “For what?! You honestly earn their independent life, to buy something, keep the dear things, and then someone comes and takes it from you. Why?” – wrote Vasilina Apollinarius.

The girl went to the police to record the incident. At the end of your post, she added that looking for a job.