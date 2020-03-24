In Kiev, stopped the channel of delivery of counterfeit drugs

In Kiev, stopped the channel of delivery of counterfeit drugs in the amount of 3 million UAH. About it reports a press-service of the Office of the attorney General.

According to investigators, unregistered and substandard medicines-cardiovascular, hormone and cancer group was imported on the territory of Ukraine with concealment from customs control, and without control of quality and observance of temperature mode of transportation, which could result in negative consequences for the health of citizens.

“As a result of the authorized searches in the places of storage of counterfeit products and residence of the defendants, seized more than 50 kinds of medicines for a total sum over 3 million UAH, computer equipment site administrator and other evidence,” – said in the message.

currently, conducted necessary investigative (search) actions directed on establishment of all persons involved in illegal activities, and bringing them to justice.

