In Kiev, the personal stars of three more of the outstanding Ukrainian athletes (photos)

Thursday, March 12, in Kiev on “star Square” was held the solemn opening of three more of the nominal stars.

Their owners were the founder of the Ukrainian school of rhythmic gymnastics Deriugina Albina, athlete, Olympic champion in free-style wrestling Irina Merleni and the most famous Ukrainian gymnast Oleksandr Tymoshenko.

Recall, Albina Deryugina — Hero of Ukraine, founded the Ukrainian school of rhythmic gymnastics, honored coach of Ukraine.

Irina Merleni — an honored master of sports of Ukraine in freestyle wrestling, Olympic champion (Athens 2004), Olympic bronze medalist (Beijing, 2008).

Alexander Timoshenko — the most titled Ukrainian gymnast. The first Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics in the independent Ukraine.

Today on “star Square” are carved the names of many prominent Ukrainians, including: Bohdan Stupka, Nina Matvienko, Vladimir Goryansky, Maria Primachenko, Viktor Postol, Oksana Bilozir, TNMK, SKYE, Ada Rogovtseva, Olga lyashchuk, Mikhail Zavyalov, Svetlana Trifonova, Alexander Abramenko, Olga Harlan, Andriy Shevchenko, Olga Polyakova, Irma Vitovskaya, Larisa Kadochnikova and others.

Photo by Sergei Tushino, “FACTS”

