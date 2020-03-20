In Kiev will be held a creative evening with Patti Smith

Patti Smith. Photo: Getty Images

Real Queens do not aim to please, they do not use decorations to underline his greatness, not trying to be politically correct, searching for subjects, the actual Queens — a hard life, but they bring new meanings and create their own Kingdom, which remain forever.

“The godmother of punk rock” Patti Smith is unlikely to immediately planned a musical career in his youth. Difficult youth and the trends of 60-ies of the last century formed of it first and foremost a creative person who was interested in almost all types of art — literature, painting, theater, and of course, music and thoughts which became an organic part of the rebellious and non-conformist Bohemia of those times.

Beginning Patti from poetic speeches that have occurred in the genre of melodeclamation to the accompaniment of electric guitar. Its rigid texts were the result of sublimation of youthful Hobbies virtually all that was the main trends of American culture (poetry from Rimbaud to the work of beatniks and hippies, among other things, later, personal friends Patti were leaders of the beat generation Alex Ginsberg and Burroughs) and strict personal life experience (at the time, even Patty worked at the factory, so deeply understood the mood of working people). Had to make this a full-fledged musical project.

And when that moment came, the singer was a real find and an icon for a new generation that is configured for a confrontation with the establishment, the generation which received as its ideology of punk. The first album Patti 1975, occupies a leading place among the 500 greatest albums of all time by the magazine Rolling Stone.

During an exclusive “Evening of talk and music” in Kiev, Patti Smith will return us to the days of the new York Bohemia of the 70-ies, speaking with his constant musical partner at the time of a comeback Tony Shanahan, but also tells how she sees modern life and that we

