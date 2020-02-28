In Kiev will be held a friendly match in badminton Ukraine – Bulgaria

By Maria Batterbury in Sport

В Киеве состоится товарищеский матч по бадминтону Украина – Болгария

March 1, in Kiev shopping center “Lavina Mall” will be held a friendly badminton match between national teams of Ukraine and Bulgaria. The strongest badminton players of these countries will compete in the eve of the European Championships in badminton, which was first held in Kiev in April.

The event will bring together the Champions of Ukraine and Bulgaria, participants in the Olympic games, including medal at the Junior Olympics and lovers of badminton. Invited star guest will be singer Tarabarova.

Maria Batterbury

